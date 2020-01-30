LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $0.63 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

LPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.