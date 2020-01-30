Limitless VIP Hits Market Cap of $119,294.00 (VIP)

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Limitless VIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Limitless VIP has a total market cap of $119,294.00 and $14.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Limitless VIP has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Limitless VIP Coin Profile

VIP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for Limitless VIP is tittiecoin.com. Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling Limitless VIP

