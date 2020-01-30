LINA (LINA) Price Up 4.8% This Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. LINA has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $263,442.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, LINA has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.11 or 0.03119027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00195102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00122803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

