Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

LECO traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $91.87. 4,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

