Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.