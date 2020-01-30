Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stake Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $151,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $159.08 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

