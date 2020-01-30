LINKA Market Capitalization Tops $5.50 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $179,095.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.