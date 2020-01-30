Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGF.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

