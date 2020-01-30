Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.38.

LGF.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 122,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,294.98.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

