LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0178 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $9.57 million and $245,579.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,098,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,662,635 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

