Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $462,950.00 and $40,983.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

