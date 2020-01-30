Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $-0.14–0.06 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

