Lisk Price Tops $1.04 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00011033 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, COSS, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $127.20 million and $8.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,850,896 coins and its circulating supply is 121,729,513 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Exrates, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coindeal, CoinEgg, COSS, Bitbns, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Coinroom, Huobi, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, OKEx, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

