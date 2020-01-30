LiteBitcoin Price Tops $0.0001 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $3,311.00 and $4.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

