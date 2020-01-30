Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 28.7% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $68,467.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.04 or 0.02633720 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,029.88 or 0.95882055 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 661,220,207 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.