Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $67.71

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $6.08 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $67.71 or 0.00715865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Mercatox, Kucoin and MBAex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,973,503 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTCC, Bitinka, BitcoinTrade, OTCBTC, BigONE, C-CEX, ZB.COM, OKCoin International, Mercado Bitcoin, BitMarket, Altcoin Trader, Bitmaszyna, IDCM, Bitsane, CoinEx, LocalTrade, CoinTiger, Koineks, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Binance, Coinut, DSX, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, Iquant, Kucoin, QBTC, B2BX, OKCoin.cn, BL3P, Cobinhood, Bittylicious, TDAX, BitBay, TradeOgre, Bitbns, TOPBTC, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, Exrates, Gate.io, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Braziliex, BTC Markets, QuadrigaCX, DOBI trade, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Nanex, WEX, Bibox, Buda, Cryptohub, Kuna, BCEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper, C-Patex, HBUS, Bits Blockchain, Korbit, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Ovis, Coinroom, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, EXX, OKEx, Koinex, FCoin, Sistemkoin, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, CryptoBridge, WazirX, Bitbank, LBank, COSS, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Coinsquare, Bitlish, Coinbe, BtcTrade.im, BiteBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Coindeal, Covesting, CPDAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Lykke Exchange, Crex24, Negocie Coins, Instant Bitex, Koinim, ABCC, Liquid, Coinone, BtcTurk, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Coinbase Pro, HitBTC, Stellarport, BTC Trade UA, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, C2CX, Bitfinex, Bithesap, Bitstamp, LakeBTC, BitForex, Indodax, SouthXchange, Liqui, GOPAX, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bitso, Tripe Dice Exchange, MBAex, Zebpay, Exmo, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Graviex, Trade By Trade, CoinsBank, xBTCe and Independent Reserve. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

