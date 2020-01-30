LiteCoin Ultra Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $4,115.00 and $4.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,971.46 or 2.10914661 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025245 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

