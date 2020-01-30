Lition (LIT) Market Cap Achieves $814,486.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Lition has a total market cap of $814,486.00 and $187,955.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,446.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.01937368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.04106048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00715865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00768945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009379 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00712793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

