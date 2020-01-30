Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

