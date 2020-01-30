Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.52 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $24,653,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,579,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $268.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

