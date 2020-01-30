Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.98 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

