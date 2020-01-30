Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. 75,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

