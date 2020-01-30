Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,439.54. 330,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,398.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,273.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.