Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 16,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 313,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

