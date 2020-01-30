Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,600 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.75. 911,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.74. The firm has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

