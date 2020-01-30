LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Tops $370,381.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $370,381.00 and approximately $50,139.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00311512 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

