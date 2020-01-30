Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.53

Press coverage about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a news sentiment score of 1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Lockheed Martin’s ranking:

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.