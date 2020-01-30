LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $5,126.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

