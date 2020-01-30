Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,444.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The company has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,398.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,273.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

