Loki (LOKI) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $17.25 million and $23,234.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,456.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.01940642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.04103862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00723008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00773037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00711474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,576,863 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

