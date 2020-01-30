London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Media stories about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

About London Stock Exchange Group

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated exchange for equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity markets in Singapore. The company's Equities and Fixed Income segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, and membership and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.