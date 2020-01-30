Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, DDEX and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,465,796 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Hotbit, Kucoin, DEx.top, Coinbe, Binance, Bitbns, LATOKEN, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Allbit, Fatbtc, Poloniex, DDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

