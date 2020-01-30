Loopring (LRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.05 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Loopring has a market cap of $28.07 million and $2.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,524,259 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, OKEx, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Gate.io, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, CoinExchange, IDEX, AirSwap, OTCBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

