Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.15. 164,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

