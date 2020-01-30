Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 3,453,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.