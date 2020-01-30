LoyalCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $24.68 and $5.60. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $441.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.