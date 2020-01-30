LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

LPLA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,404 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,921 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

