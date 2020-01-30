LTO Network (LTO) Price Tops $0.0499

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $826,509.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,063,285 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.