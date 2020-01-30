Lunes (LUNES) Price Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Lunes has a market capitalization of $688,154.00 and approximately $17,077.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Lunes' official website is lunes.io. Lunes' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

