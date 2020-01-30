Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of LBC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $657.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

