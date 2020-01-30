LUXCoin Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $853,768.00 and approximately $10,340.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

