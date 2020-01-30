Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Macerich to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MAC opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71. Macerich has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

