Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 79.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

