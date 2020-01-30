Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,950,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 93,800,000 shares. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $23,147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

