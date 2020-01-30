Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDGL. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $148.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

