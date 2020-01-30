Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 82.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

