Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.08-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.