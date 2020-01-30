Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY20 guidance to Approx $4.39 EPS.

NYSE:MMP opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

