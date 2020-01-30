Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of Approx $4.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

MMP stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

