Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of Approx $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MMP traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,472. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

